Thales wins contract for Manchester tramway

Thales UK, as part of the M-PACT-Thales consortium, has been awarded the contract for the provision of the electromechanical systems as part of the Manchester Metrolink Phase 3A extension project.

Thales will supply the overhead line, power, communications, passenger information and CCTV, plus the associated systems integration and maintenance services. The project is due for completion in 2012, with an extended maintenance contract running until 2017.



The extended lines will run to Oldham and Rochdale, Droylsden in Tameside (in the east of the city), and Chorlton in South Manchester - nearly doubling the size of the network. The extension will take five million car journeys off local roads every year, and increase the number of daily passenger trips on the network from 55,000 to more than 90,000.



The M-PACT-Thales consortium of Thales UK, Laing O'Rourke and GrantRail, has been chosen because of its experience and knowledge in the ground transportation field.