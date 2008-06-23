A new EMS company is born

Former CEO and founder of ElektronikProdukter in Järlåsa AB (EPJ), Anders Florin drops out of EPJ and the LEAB Group to start up a new company, Järlåsa Technology, (JATK AB) in Sweden.

The company, Järlåsa Technology, will be working on konsultbasis for small and medium-sized enterprises in areas such as electronics and antenna construction, technology, production and purchasing. The company will also work purely in manufacturing. JATK AB has been able to attract various people who have more than 30 years of experience in construction and measurement. The start up will operate in autumn this year.