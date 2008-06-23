UPDATED 12:33: Leicester Circuits lays off 47

Leicester Circuits has laid off 47 engineering jobs as a result of losing a major contract already at the beginning of this month.

Leicester Circuits, based in East Goscote, has gone into administration after a major customer pulled out of a multi-million pound contract. The workforce was told at the beginning of the month that they would not be paid, reports the newspaper.



The company had been in trouble ever since a major customer pulled out his contract in October last year, which consequently reduced their turnover.



A worker, who did not want to be named, said was said to have received a redundancy letter in the post. He is cited in saying: "I've got another job now," he said. "I don't know about anyone else."