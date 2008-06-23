Infineon opens new research centre in Austria

Infineon has opened a new research center in Villach, Austria. According to information published by der Standard, the investment volume was € 11.5 million.

In the new research centre, 250 of the planned 380 jobs have already been filled. The newspaper reports, that the company plans to concentrate its reseach activities in Austria. This means that the number of highly qualified jobs increase and the number of temporary workers employed in production will be reduced, is the CFO of Munich based HQ Marco Schröter cited.