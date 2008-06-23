Foxconn seeking orders from Nokia

Foxconn is reportidly looking for more business from Nokia due to weaker demand from Motorola.

US based mobile phone maker Motorola fell heavily on the stock market by the end of last week. A number of analysts reported that part of this was due to some comments from EMS provider Foxconn. According to Bloomberg, Foxconn Chairman Samuel Chin said that Motorola, Foxconn’s biggest customer in 2006, is still “having difficulties” and will “continue to impact” his company’s results. The story notes that Foxconn is seeking more business from Samsung and Nokia to make up for the shrinking business from Motorola.