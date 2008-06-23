Harju Elektrotehnika in €20 million deal

The subsidiary of Estona based electrical and electronics firm Harju Elekter AS, Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika has received an order worth €20 million.

During the coming three years the company will deliver approximately 400 one- and two-transformer substations to OÜ Jaotusvõrk per year. The substations will be installed, and the deliveries for the Estonian market.