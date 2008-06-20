Jabil has been offered cash to stay in Florida

Jabil Circuit needs a new manufacturing plant and a new head office. The company is reviewing all options including moving out of Florida.

The officials of St. Petersburg, Florida have offered Jabil money to stay in St. Petersburg. This option includes a rebuilding, grants and tax breaks of around $35 million. In return Jabil will employ another 860 people and building a new plant. According to MyFox, John Long at the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce was not familiar with the deal but he said he understands the goal with this deal.