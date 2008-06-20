Jaltek to boost revenue through<br>Hidalgo acquisition

UK-based EMS–provider Jaltek Group, is on course for a 60% revenue increase in 2008 following its acquisition of Hidalgo Ltd.

The acquisition together with the organic growth puts Jaltek in line to take revenues to around £20 million, an £8m increase on 2007. The deal also has a benefit of bringing to Jaltek the RF telecommunications and physiological monitoring work from Hidalgo. Through Hidalgo, Jaltek also now has a direct link to the US Department of Defense, said Business weekly. Hidaldo is specialized in the area of BGA, micro-BGA and flip-chip.