EMS situation in Europe looks promising, especially in Germany

During a Panel Discussion at the recent SMT Show in Nüremberg, Germany, the overall market situation of the EMS companies, especially in Germany, was classified as promising by the participants, and it became clear that accuracy, quality and delivery are vital factors for success in the market.

The discussion on the need of manufacturing facilities in the Eastern Europe was more controversial. In conclusion, the individual customer needs and the product specific requirements are a crucial factor what comes to the decision making of the manufacturing location.



The global footprint of Elcoteq was clearly elaborated by Carsten Barth, Director of Communication at Elcoteq, as well as the specific requirements of its global operating customers. It was also highlighted that the unyielding integrity and the strong focus on social and environmental issues are vital for successful and sustainable business.



“I very much appreciated this discussion; it shows that EMS companies are valuable and highly regarded partner in our customers business” concluded Carsten Barth, Marketing and Communications Director of Elcoteq SE.



The panelists were Dr. Werner Witte, Managing Director, BuS Elektronik, Ronny Kirschner, Managing Director and owner, KIRRON, Roland Smyczek, Managing Director Strategy and Finance, Smyczek KG, Roland Mair, Managing Director, Mair Elektronik and Carsten Barth, Marketing and Communications Director of Elcoteq SE.