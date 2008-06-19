Electronics Production | June 19, 2008
Sanmina-SCI in contact with Neah Power Systems
Neah Power Systems has selected Sanmina-SCI for its engineering development and manufacturing support in commercializing its silicon-based fuel cell systems.
Joe Bronson, President and COO of Sanmina-SCI said, “We are pleased that Neah Power has engaged us for our engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities. Our customer base ranges from small start-ups to global companies. We can get a product to market expeditiously, in the most cost effective manner. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship and in enabling Neah Power Systems commercialize its proprietary fuel cell technology.”
Dr. Chris D’Couto, President and CEO of Neah Power said, “We are enthusiastic about using Sanmina-SCI for our low run initial production. One of the key differentiators of our product is the ability to use the design and manufacturing prowess of a company like Sanmina-SCI in bringing the product to market. Sanmina-SCI has the industry-leading experience and expertise in the EMS space. We look forward to leveraging their knowledge and skills in the design and manufacturing areas with our core competencies and proprietary technology around the silicon based fuel cell to provide portable power solutions to our target markets. Neah Power is transitioning into commercialization, and Sanmina-SCI will further accelerate the achievement of our goals and fulfillment of the vision for the company.”
