Ericsson's Telephony over IP MSAN solution selected by iiNet

Ericsson's EDA IP MSAN was selected by iiNet Limited, a leading Australian and New Zealand Internet Service Provider to provide telephony over IP services to its broadband customers across Australia.

This is Ericsson's first customer delivery of EDA IP MSAN in the world. Telephony over IP is the carrier grade version of Voice over IP (VoIP), without the inconvenience of unreliable audio or requirement of extra household equipment.



Ericsson is the prime driver in IP/Ethernet-based access solutions with more than 60 commercial IP DSL Access Multiplexer contracts, enabling advanced services such as IPTV and broadcasted media.

