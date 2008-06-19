NEW attracted some 2000 visitors

The National Electronics Week (NEW) which took place in London, UK this wek has attracted around 2000 visitors during the first two days.

The new electronics fair at Earl's Court London, UK has attracted a considerable number of visitors this week so far. The show has also been running today however final figures will be available at a later date, said Claire Jeffreys, Event Director, to evertiq. During the first day 1191 visitors came to the show and some 800 arrived during the second day. This is the first year this show is running.