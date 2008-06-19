Cirrus Electronics CEO jailed for illegally exporting components to India

The CEO of Cirrus Electronics, Mr. Parthasarathy Sudarshan, has been jailed by a US court for illegally exporting electronic components to India.

Mr. Parthasarathy Sudarshan has been jailed for 35 months. He illegally exported electronic components to government entities in India between 2002-2006. No licenses were procured for any of the shipments, radioaustralia reported.



Mr. Parthasarathy Sudarshan the owner and founder of the company was arrested, together with his international sales manager, in South Carolina on March 23, 2007, dnaindia reported. According to indiatimes he was accused for directing American firms (min. of 7 companies) to send deliveries to Cirrus Electronics' office in Singapore or South Carolina. Mr. Sudarshan then re-exported the items to India.