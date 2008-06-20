Gold approaches $900 an ounce - again!

Gold rose to its level in more than a week to $895.05 an ounce early today.

It went up to $895.05 an ounce on Thursday, its strongest level since June 9 ($908.70). However, it stayed well below the all-time high of $1,030.80 hit in mid-March.



The dollar fell as the Federal Reserve was said to raise interest rates aggressively, reports BBJ. Oil fell 44cents to $136.24 a barrel as Nigeria intervened to avert a crippling strike at US based Chevron.