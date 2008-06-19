Bosch to invest 31 MEUR in Hungary

German based Bosch plans to make an investment in Hungary of 31 Million Euros. The company plans to create a Research and Development centre in Budapest adding some 150 engineers.

According to Budapest Business Journal, citing the daily business paper Világgazdaság, Bosch plans to boost the number of mechanical and electrical engineers employed at the facility to 450 by the end of this year. The company mainly focuses on automotive applications at the Hungarian unit.