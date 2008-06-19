SMT & Inspection | June 19, 2008
Advantest buys Credence Systems
Semiconductor test equipment manufacturer, Advantest Corporation has signed a contract to acquire Credence Systems GmbH, a European manufacturer of test systems for automotive semiconductors.
The deal expands Advantest's R&D network with a foothold in Europe, and sets the stage for the company to assimilate Credence Systems GmbH's customer base as well as its accumulated experience, analog technologies, and expertise. Credence Systems GmbH is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of automotive semiconductor test equipment.
"Steady expansion is predicted for the automotive semiconductor market, and a number of important manufacturers of these chips are based in Europe. With these companies as our customer base, we aim to gain momentum to expand our share of this market," Toshio Maruyama, President and CEO of Advantest, said in a statement. "Through the creation of an R&D base in Germany, we plan to accelerate our development of automotive modules in close contact with major European customers. The addition of a European R&D center to our R&D network in the United States and Japan will also strengthen our development capabilities for modules for our T2000 test system*. " Maruyama added.
Under the terms of the deal, Advantest (Europe) GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advantest, will purchase all the shares of Credence Systems GmbH from Credence Europa Limited, a UK-based subsidiary of American test systems manufacturer Credence Systems Corporation. Post-buyout, Advantest will continue to support the Piranha and Falcon test systems currently developed and produced by Credence Systems GmbH.
The transaction is expected to close at the end of August 2008, subject to customary closing conditions including approval from German antitrust authorities.
"Steady expansion is predicted for the automotive semiconductor market, and a number of important manufacturers of these chips are based in Europe. With these companies as our customer base, we aim to gain momentum to expand our share of this market," Toshio Maruyama, President and CEO of Advantest, said in a statement. "Through the creation of an R&D base in Germany, we plan to accelerate our development of automotive modules in close contact with major European customers. The addition of a European R&D center to our R&D network in the United States and Japan will also strengthen our development capabilities for modules for our T2000 test system*. " Maruyama added.
Under the terms of the deal, Advantest (Europe) GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advantest, will purchase all the shares of Credence Systems GmbH from Credence Europa Limited, a UK-based subsidiary of American test systems manufacturer Credence Systems Corporation. Post-buyout, Advantest will continue to support the Piranha and Falcon test systems currently developed and produced by Credence Systems GmbH.
The transaction is expected to close at the end of August 2008, subject to customary closing conditions including approval from German antitrust authorities.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments