Prodelec North Africa to open in Tunisia

After the creation of Prodelec in Italy there are more than 15 years, then Prod Electronic in France in 2002 and Neutec in Switzerland in 2006, the Prodelec Group (€25 million turnover in 2007) continues its growth with a new entity Prodelec NA created April, 17 in Tunis, which will cover North Africa (Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco).

Prodelec NA has signed a franchise agreement with DEK Stencil Europe, and will have on this new site, an industrial activity for the design and manufacture of stencils. Under this partnership, DEK Stencil Europe provides Prodelec NA, its technology for stainless steel and nickel laser cut stencils.



This agreement covers the complete transfer of DEK Stencil Europe know-how to Prodelec NA: CAD design, laser cutting stencils, quality control, and the distribution license for Tunisia and North Africa of the most advance stencil technology: the DEK Vector Guard system, including 4 axes auto tensioners frames and Vector Guard / VG stencils and all other stencil type in all dimensions.



The team will consist of four Tunisian staff: a director, 2 technicians, and 1 assistant, all professionals in our industry.

Of course, the Prodelec Group will benefit of this local presence to develop its traditional business of high-tech equipment distribution in the electronics industry. It will support, among others, the following brands: Juki, Orbotech, Essemtec, Myautomation, PDR, McDry, Solderstar, Cluso, Macroscience, USI. Prodelec NA and its partners.