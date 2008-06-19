SUSS automated Bond Cluster selected for MEMS Foundry in Korea

SUSS MicroTec has been selected by u-ITC, Korea, to provide the advanced wafer bonding equipment of SUSS for its MEMS foundry.

u-ITC's Incheon facility will incorporate design, manufacture, assembly and test within one location for the growing fabless MEMS market.



“The SUSS ABC200 Automated Bond Cluster is a key acquisition for our foundry operations,” said Suh, Dong-Ryang Ph.D, Director at u-ITC, “we can meet our customers’ needs by using a cluster tool that can be quickly reconfigured for changing process conditions.”



“The flexibility of the SUSS bond cluster to quickly reconfigure process parameters from small runs to full production is a big advantage of the toolset, especially in the case of a foundry serving new markets,” said Daniel T. Hurley, International Product Manager, Wafer Bonder Division, SUSS MicroTec.



The ABC200 is a 200mm Automated Bond Cluster. It delivers post-bond alignment accuracy resulting from precision mechanics, uniform force capability and leading edge temperature control. SUSS MicroTec offers advanced wafer bonding solutions for the MEMS, SOI, Optoelectronics, and 3D Interconnect markets.