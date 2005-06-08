DEK increases production and expands capacity

DEK increases production and expands capacity to meet market demand for leading printer platforms

As demand for DEK’s line of mass imaging solutions continues its dramatic rise of the last 18 months, so has the market leader’s manufacturing capacity and productivity. Due to careful planning and anticipation of future market and customer needs, DEK has been able to quickly expand its capacity, enhance productivity and maintain the company’s ten year record of providing the fastest lead times in the industry.



The success of DEK’s award winning Micron-class platform, which includes the Galaxy and Europa mass imaging systems, has fueled the need for the capacity expansion. Equipped with sophisticated software tools like Instinctiv™ and Interactiv™, easy upgradeability and predictive maintenance enabled by DEK’s ISCAN™ technology and industry leading process capability, the DEK Micron-class platform has created an increased industry demand for high-end printing systems.



Key to the success of DEK’s manufacturing flexibility has been the company’s particular approach to JIT, a Kanban methodology that provides a continuous flow of product throughout the factory floor. Parts are automatically replenished upon demand and the seamless production cycle is completed in a fraction of the time typically required for its category of capital equipment.