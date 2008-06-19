New Board of Directors approve at Cicor

At their Annual General Meeting today, the shareholders of Cicor Technologies approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors by a large majority.

Directors Robert Demuth, Jean-Louis Fatio, Antoine Kohler, Hanspeter Reinhardt and Urs Wehinger were re-elected for a further one-year term of office. Erwin Steinmann was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, and then was elected as Chairman of the Board at the subsequent Board meeting.



Jean-Louis Fatio was appointed Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors in recognition of his merits to the positive development of the company. Christian Welter, the former Delegate of the Board, who contributed substantially to the company during its growth phase since 2004, stepped down from the Board.