Schaffner open new factory in Hungary

Schaffner has reorganised its manufacturing strategy in Europe and has opened a new 7,000m² facility in Kecskemét, Hungary

The new factory will be the European manufacturing centre for EMC components and standard power quality products. The focus of activities at the Luterbach headquarters of the Schaffner Group will now be the global innovation centre, strategic management and coordinating Schaffner's global sales organisation.



The Schaffner Jacke Company in Büren, Germany, will continue to manufacture customer-specific power quality solutions. European volume production is being concentrated in the modern purpose-built Schaffner plant in Kecskemét, Hungary, as part of a general reorganization of the Schaffner Group, a move that will support the objectives of the ongoing operational excellence program to boost profitability.



The new plant, which goes into operation in mid-May 2008, will substantially expand Schaffner's existing Kecskemét production capacities.