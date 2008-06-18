Rimaster secures order in the Czech Republic

EMS-provider Rimaster has received an order from a customer in the railway sector in the Czech Republic.

This is said to provide an additional 40 people employment. 20 employees each will be hired for a new facility outside Prague, Czech Republic and at the Czaplinek facility in Poland. However, the new customer has not been named. End assembly will be conducted in the Czech Republic, while all production will be dealt with in Poland (with support from Rimaster’s Swedish units).



"This is an important breakthrough in our effort to broaden our activities," says Jan-Olof Andersson, CEO of the Rimaster Group, "because we are can now see that our strategy of investing in Europe and in proximity to our customers has been right."