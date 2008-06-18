Marvell opens Chip Design Center in Italy

Marvell has announced the official opening of its analog semiconductor design center in Pavia, Italy.

The grand opening celebration and ceremony was held at the new facility on June 16. The new international center will focus on products for many markets, including cell phones, power management audio and video markets.



"Pavia is an excellent location for the design center because it will enable us to draw talented chip designers from the University of Pavia and Marvell recognizes the opportunity for analog design in Italy," said Dr. Sehat Sutardja, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marvell.



"With the university located in the same city, we believe Pavia is one of the world's leading centers for analog semiconductor design. We are excited to be a part of this community, so rich in history and tradition, while at the same time focused on innovation and excellence in analog engineering."