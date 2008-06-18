Thales ends negotiations for Saab Space

The French group Thales is said to have terminated its negotiations for the acquisition of Saab Space, reports Les Echos.

The paper states that Thales sees limited synergies in the acquisition of Saab Space and has decided to terminate all negotiation preceedings. According to the newspaper, that Swedish government budgets and competition from EADS Astrium played a significant role in the decision.



Saab revealed 2007 to want to sell its business unit Saab Space and Thales was reportedly in exclusive negociacions since the beginning of June this year.