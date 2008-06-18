AMD has cut 200 jobs in Dresden

The U.S. chip manufacturer AMD has - during recent months - reduced its workforece in its Dresden facility by 200, reported the sz-online.

The plant has now, according to company figures, about 2800 employees. In April, the group had announced to cut about 10% of its global workforce; evertiq reported.



The cut backs in Dresden - accomplished without layoffs - have been successfully completed, said a spokesman to the newspaper. Already in autumn last year, temporary job post were not renewed.