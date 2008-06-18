Kitron receives new order from Sensys Traffic

Kitron's subsidiary Kitron Microelectronics in Jönköping, Sweden has received a new order for manufacturing of automatic speed surveillance and traffic light systems from Sensys Traffic. The contract value is estimated to about €6 million during 2008.

"Kitron offers a broad range of services within industrialisation and manufacturing of complete systems, combined with flexibility and service. This together with the close relationship we have established during years of cooperation has been decisive in our choice of supplier", says Johan Frilund, managing director in Sensys Traffic.



"We are proud that Sensys chooses Kitron for this order and are looking forward to continue our longterm partnership", says Nils-Gunnar Fransson, Sales & Marketing Director Kitron Sweden.