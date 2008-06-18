Valor expands partnership with XinJia Technology

Valor has renewed its partnership agreement with Xinjia Technology Ltd. Under the new agreement, Xinjia will expand its coverage to include more Valor productsfor distribution in mainland China.

Xinjia Technology Ltd. has over 10 years of electronics integration experience in mainland China, with a stable customer base that includes various colleges and universities, military research institutes and large state-owned enterprises. The partnership between Xinjia and Valor started in 2003 with Xinjia successfully introducing Valor’s Design for Manufacturing (DFM) tools to mainland China market.



In line with the ever-strengthening trend of local electronics manufacturers using software tools to enhance design quality and productivity, Xinjia will continue to promote Valor’s DFM tools alongside best-in-class MES solutions.