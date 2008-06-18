Cyan secures deals in India and China

Cambridge-based fabless semiconductor company Cyan has received an initial order from an Indian corporation, together with a forecast for a significant quantity of eCOG microcontrollers to be delivered over the next 12 months.

The Indian developer has already accepted small initial orders but the latest order and forecast from the distributor is indicative of the project moving to full deployment. Cyan’s 16bit microcontrollers will be used for vehicle tracking using GPS, enabling logistics optimisation within a new fleet management application.



Furthermore Cyan has received an order for 100,000 microcontroller chips to be delivered to a new Chinese customer South West Computer. The devices will be used in a wireless utility meter reading system designed by Cyan in association with a new manufacturing partner. The first deliveries are already taking place with further deliveries scheduled throughout 2009.