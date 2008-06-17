Kimball to open new Poland facility in Q1/09

evertiq reported earlier that the EMS provider Kimball is building a new plant in Poznan, Poland. The new plant is expected to open in Q1/09.

All manufacturing activities – currently located in the old building will be transferred to the new facility. The transfer is planned to end in October 2010, said Marty Vaught, at Kimball to evertiq.



The EMS provider currently uses the Polish facility to manufactures for the automotive segment and plans to turn the facility into a Centre of Excellency. Additional to that, Kimball plans to obtain certifications for manufacturing in the medical segment.



Mr Vaught told evertiq, that a knowledge transfer is planned between the Irish and Polish facilities. However, there are now available figures regarding the expansion of workforce in the new facility. Some automation will take place, it was said.