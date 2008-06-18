3M Touch Systems appoints new Sales Manager for Iberia

3M expands Touch Systems sales team in Europe with the appointment of Fernando Fandiño Oliver. As Sales Manager for Spain and Portugal, Mr Oliver will be responsible for day-to-day account management of existing and prospective customers.

“The Spanish and Portuguese markets have huge potential and adoption of touch screen technology is increasing in a wide range of new applications,” commented Francesco Fasoglio, European Business Manager, 3M’s Touch Systems division. “Fernando brings knowledge and expertise to the European sales team and close cooperation with OEMs, integrators, engineering consultancies and distributors to deliver high value solutions to local customers.”



Supported by a customer service team and Field Application Engineer (FAE), Mr Oliver’s key objective is to strengthen 3M’s involvement in the first stage of project integration for the benefit of end user customers. Mr Oliver was born in Brazil and speaks five languages (Portuguese, Spanish, English, Catalan and French). He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in sales business from the University of Barcelona and studied mechanical engineering in Brazil.