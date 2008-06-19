Manz Automation wins follow-on order

The Manz Group has acquired a follow-on order with a volume of around €4.5 million.

The order is from a manufacturer of products for the photovoltaics market and is for the delivery of systems for the production of crystalline silicon solar wafers. These consist of second generation laser cutting equipment. Using Synova's MicroJet laser technology allows cutting processes to be made much more efficient with less damage to the wafer edge. In January 2007, the Manz Group has entered into a co-operation with Synova for the development, manufacturing and marketing of laser applications for the photovoltaics industry.



Dieter Manz, Manz Automation's CEO, is pleased that the business relationship is continuing: "We supplied laser cutting equipment for solar wafers back in 2002. That is why we can supply next-generation systems." The CEO continues to explain: "Our alliance with Synova together with our long-standing expertise for laser technology allows us to quickly realize this demanding project." The first equipment is scheduled to be delivered at the end of the year.