AT&S sees opportunity in Siemens BenQ transaction

Printed circuit board maker AT&S said the sale of Siemens AG's loss-making mobile phone unit to Taiwan's BenQ Corp. represents an opportunity for AT&S to gain an ambitious Asian customer, EMSNow reports.

AT&S, which is a supplier for Siemens, doesn't see any immediate impact on its business from the Siemens' sale as its plants are running at high levels of capacity utilization. In the latest quarter, the Siemens Com business represented 11,6% of total AT&S revenues.



The ongoing production as well as already planned ramp-ups are, from today's point of view to be carried out as foreseen. Within the next months AT&S will not only deliver its printed circuit boards in best quality and with the highest reliability to Siemens but will also try to gain BenQ as a customer for variety of products in addition to mobile phones.

