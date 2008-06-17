Kitron increase capacity in Lithuania, and eyes Asia

Norway based EMS provider Kitron plans to focus on organic growth, and plans to increase its capacity at its plant in Lithuania.

Jörgen Bredesen companies CEO told evertiq that the focus of Kitron currently is on organic growth, but the company is also looking at acquisitions. Resources in Lithuania are now used more efficiently and the company is increasing its capacities there. The increased capacity in Lithuania is expected to be completed in August this year.



"Our focus will be on low-cost areas. In addition to our investment in the Baltics, we also find Asia very attractive. We have established good relations with existing and new customers and the signals that we get from them are very promising for further growth there," says Jörgen Bredesen to evertiq.