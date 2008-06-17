Hanzas Elektronika has new Managing director

Alvis Vagulis is starting as new Managing director for Latvia based EMS provider Hanzas Elektronika and its subsidiary Ventspils Elektronikas Fabrika from the 1st of August.

Alvis Vagulis has a technical and managerial background with experiences from Production management to Managing director position in Schneider Electric's plant “Lexel Fabrika, SIA”. His job responsibilities included the integration of the manufacturing plant into the large international organisation as well as managing international transfers of manufacturing processes.



Hanzas Elektronika is facing a new challenging phase in its development and with the addition of Mr Vagulis' experiences we expect the development to be continued positive, says Ilmars Osmanis, CEO of Hanzas Elektronika.