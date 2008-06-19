Kontron Modular Computers appoints new CEO

With effect from May 6, 2008, Georges Batarsé has been appointed CEO of Kontron Modular Computers in France.

Georges Batarsé will be responsible for quickly integrating the new Toulon based Kontron company with approx. 100 employees into the Kontron Group. One of his core goals is expanding global sales of high-end embedded computing platforms in the defense, aerospace and transportation sectors. He has taken over from Christian Baud, who has a new position in the Thales Group.



Georges Batarsé is a French national who has worked in Germany for the last 16 years. He is well-known at Kontron: From 1993 until 2000 he occupied diverse management positions at Kontron Modular Computers in Kaufbeuren, Germany (formerly PEP Modular Computers). In his last position he was Vice President of Sales. He has the cultural as well as the organizational skills and experience needed to integrate the new Kontron Modular Computers into the Kontron Group and expand sales in the global vertical markets.