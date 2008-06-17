Kitron sees good financial prospects for Q2/08

As a result from increased market demand and investments in productivity enhancing measures Kitron ASA expects a strong financial performance in the second quarter 2008.

The revenue in 2Q/08 is estimated to be between € 70 - 72 million (NOK 565 - 585 million), to be compared with €63 million (NOK 510 million) in 2Q/07, and the EBT in 2Q/08 is estimated to be ranging from €4.7 - 4.9 million (NOK 38 - 40 million), to be compared with €2.6 million (NOK 21 million) in 2Q/07.



"The positive financial development appears sustainable and the outlook for 2008 looks promising", says Jørgen Bredesen, CEO of Kitron ASA.