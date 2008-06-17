VT Informatika deliveres to Denso

One of VT Informatika's customers, Denso - based in Székesfehérvár, Hungary - has ordered single production assets, designed and manufactured by VT Informatika.

This Business Unit supplies single production and control equipment, among others manual and half-automatic work stations, functional tester and measurement equipment, ICTesters, glue-technical target machines and press equipment primarily to the automotive industry.