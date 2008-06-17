Vistec receives major order for metrology equipment

Despite the accelerating downturn of the Semiconductor market, Vistec Semiconductor Systems received a remarkable multi-million Euro purchase order for photomask metrology equipment from a major Asian device manufacturer.

Multiple tools for critical dimension and pattern placement metrology systems were already delivered to the customer in previous years. This time, one LMS IPRO4 and one LWM9045 system, which represent the most advanced tool generations of pattern placement and SEM based critical dimension measurement, were ordered respectively. These metrology systems are used to qualify the photomask lithography tools and to control the manufacturing process of photomasks of the latest technology node.



The recent purchase order contributes to a long list of more than 100 LMS pattern placement metrology systems that have been delivered since being introduced 20 years ago. The SEM-based CD measurement system in turn was launched in 2004 as a result of a joint project with Advantest Corporation of Japan. Since then, each year ten of its units were delivered.