Mania loses voting shares from various companies

The following companies have sold their voting shares in Germany based PCB manufacturer Mania Technologie effective from June, 12. As reported previously, Mania has declared insolvency measures for various subsidiaries of the group.

The

(1) ESO Luxco I S.à.rl, 8-10, rue Mathias Hardt, L-1717 Luxembourg,

(2) ESO Luxembourg Capital Holdings Inc., 8-10, rue Mathias Hardt, L-1717 Luxembourg, and

(3) European Special Opportunities Master Fund I Limited, Queensgate House, Southgate Street, P.O. Box 1234 GT, George Town KY1-1108, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands,



The company has received a letter dated 12.06.2008 in accordance with section 21 paragraph 1, 22, paragraph 1, sentence 1 WpHG, Sections 17 f. WpAIV stating as follows that: the voting share of the ESO Luxco I S.à.rl, Luxembourg ESO Capital Holdings Inc. and European Special Opportunities Master Fund at Mania Technologie Aktiengesellschaft, Technology Park, 61276 Weilrod, on 9 June 2008 passed below the thresholds of 3 and 5 percent and is now below 0.00 percent (equivalent to 0 voting rights).