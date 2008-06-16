German PCB sales growth 3% in Q1/08

Compared to 2007, the PCB manufacturer recorded a sales increase of 3% for Q1/08, stated the Association of PCB industry and trade association "Electronic Components and Systems" in the ZVEI - Central Electrical and electronics industries.

Due to the early Easter in March only 19 working days were available and compared with March 2007 and February 2008 about 10% less sales were recorded. Per working day, the expected sales in March, however, were 6.4% higher than thos for the same period in 2007 and for Q1/08 in increase is 4.2%.Incoming orders are also showing good results.For six months in a row, the order inflow is much higher than the that of the previous month. Because of the reduced number of working days, the orders received in March are about 4% lower compared to February. Compared to the previous year, however, an increase of 18% was recorded and on a quarterly basis almost 12% more orders were recorded. The comparison per working day shows an even more extreme increase: For March 2007, an increase of 37% was reached and on quarterly comparison 15% more were recorded.Especially the segments of industrial and automotive electronics contributed significantly to the good figures. The book-to-bill ratio reached 1.13 - an unusual value - which has not been reached in a March during the last eight years.The number of employees declined somewhat since January, but remains slightly higher than in the previous year.