ChipX appoints Ophir Nadir as new VP of Engineering and R&D

ChipX, the Structured ASIC leader, today announced that it has appointed Ophir Nadir as Vice President of Engineering and R&D.

Nadir brings a wealth of experience to the role, and will help ensure that ChipX continues to deliver structured ASICs that have a high gate density and are much lower cost when compared to other Structured ASICs and programmable devices.



Nadir has nearly 14 years of experience in the ASIC and standard cell industry and now leads ChipX’s R&D center in Haifa, Israel and its Design Services group in Santa Clara, CA. Prior to joining ChipX, Nadir served as the Switching Product Design Director for Marvell Inc, one of the leading global semiconductor providers of complete broadband communications and storage solutions. Nadir has also held engineering and managerial positions at Galileo Technologies, Qualcomm and IBM.