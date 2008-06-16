German semiconductor market is improving

The turnover for semiconductors in Germany in May this year - although with a slightly improved order intake - again was well below the previous month's figures.

The turnover in May 2008 with 19% was below that of the the same month in 2007. Minus 16% for April 2008 to April 2007 as well as for March 2008 to March 2007. Cumulative growth rates in Germany in the first five months of 2008 (against the same period last year) was minus 16%. The book-to-bill ratio, an indicator of the medium-term trend, was with 1.01 over previous month's figure - even if only marginally - over 1.00.- December 2007: 1,04- Januar 2008: 1,05- Februar 2008: 0,98- März 2008: 0,97- April 2008: 0,94- Mai 2008: 1,01 (preliminary)The turnovers were in May 2008 again under the previous month's level and not only continue to be significantly lower than the previous year's figure of May 2007, but also continue to be at their lowest level in over six years. In particular, sales of ICs fall steeply. The growth in sales follows that of orders to around minus 20%. Most affected by the decline is the computer segment as a result of price decreases in memory modules and the previously forecasted increase in transition to notebooks. In addition, the impact of the relocation of the large parts of mobile phone manufacturing abroad and respectively the following closures, contributed too. The fields of industrial and automotive however were doing fine. In addition, the influence of the euro / dollar exchange rate in respect to these minus figures was undiminished. The cumulative "growth" (calculated in dollar) of the semiconductor market is Germany in May was at minus 3% - the equivalent of minus 16% when calculated in euros.