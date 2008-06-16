No retraining allowance for ex-Flextronics<br>staff in Sweden

The laid off employees in Östersund, Sweden will not receive any government funding towards retraining efforts, states the government states secretary Jöran Hägglund.

"There are of course both the wishes and demands for a response from the government on this issue, so it was important for me to come here and get a complete picture of the situation," said Jöran Hägglund to ltz.



Jöran Hägglund is however extremely doubtful that the state will financially support the retraining of redundant Flextronics' employees.



"The outcome of this is delayed and before that we will not take any of the various measures. To turn to the government is very easily done. The legal framework on employment services has been streamlined and it has been very successful. However, we may lose our flexibility when something like this happens and it may be necessary to review," said Jöran Hägglund to ltz.