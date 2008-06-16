FUBA Tunisia invests €10 million<br>in Multilayer technology

In 2007 important strategic measures were realized in the Tunisian location, such as the introduction of the Multilayer technology. €10 million were invested for the increase of production capacities and for the construction of a new plant for the production of inner layers.

Further investments in the area of automation, such as automatic exposure units, are planned for the current financial year. Recently two new AOImachines from Orbotech were ordered and two others are likely to follow later this year. Moreover it is planned to expand the copper inlay technology.



The turnover of FUBA Tunisia increased in 2007 to €26 million; an increase of 37% (in comparison to the year 2006 which closed with a turnover of €19 million).



A further turnover growth of about 30% is also expected for the current financial year. Since the multilayer production started in Tunisia, the newly erected Multilayer Center has been audited already by ten customers. Additionally to the previous production program FUBA Tunisia plans for this year , the production of 6-layer Multilayers and thick-copper circuits.