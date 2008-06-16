Stevenage Circuits to subcontract<br>HASL finish to CEMCO

Due to the low level of demand for Hot Air Solder Level (HASL) finish, Stevenage Circuits will remove its in-house facility to tin lead HASL boards.

This finish will be subcontracted to CEMCO, who not only supply HASL machines, but have run a sub-contract service for many years. For the company it is “uneconomical and ecologically unsound to continue to HASL the small quantity of boards in-house”. CEMCO, on the other hand, are able to utilise their machine much more effectively by supplying a number of PCB fabricators with this service.