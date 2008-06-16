Aspocomp & Wintek to start operating in Nokia's park in India within three months

Aspocomp and Wintek may open operations in Nokia’s Telecom Park at Sriperumbudur within the next three months.

The mobile phone manufacturer will then have all its major suppliers on the vicinity; Salcomp, Aspocomp, Foxconn, Perlos, Jabil, Laird and Wintek. The park is said to further recruit staff to increase its workforce to 30000 by 2009. Nokia’s total investment so far has reached $210 million and a further investment of $75 million is planned for this year, according to sify. Most of the here produced products are sold in India and other Asian markets.