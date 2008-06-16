Daewoo Electronics to introduce a new development phase in Poland

Lee Seung Chang, president of Daewoo Electronics said that the company is planning to introduce a new development phase in its activities in Poland.

The company will sign a new investment deal by the end of July to further strengthen its position on the market. Daewoo Electronics - owned by the Daewoo consortium - produces household appliances and radio-television equipment in its factories in Asia (Korea, China, Vietnam, Malaysia), Europe (Poland, Spain) and America (Mexico, USA). The plant in Poland employs around 900 staff and Deawoo was the first Korean company to enter Polish market.