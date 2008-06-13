Merix Asia installs Xactpcb’s Gemini-X Registration System

Merix Asia has installed XACTPCB Ltd Gemini-X Linear Plus Registration System in its facility in Huiyang, China, which is supplying Complex Mutlilayer products to industries including Telecommunications, Data storage, and power systems.

The purchase of the Gemini-X Linear Plus Registration System provides Merix with a new level of registration control and the ability to accurately predict inner layer scale distortion at CAM prior to shop floor release and to link these predictions to advanced post-lamination optimizers, allowing continuous improvement of production yield and speed of output.



Greg Link, Technical Director of Merix Asia said “We feel that the Gemini-X registration system is an control tool that helps us predict panel scale factors the first time. As our customers demand increased density designs, incorporating higher layer counts and advanced materials, this tool will allow us to produce these more complex products without losing focus on the reliability that customers come to Merix for.“



Neil Chilton, Sales and Marketing Director of XACTPCB Ltd said “we are excited to work with Merix Asia on this integrated solution. Our Gemini-X Linear Plus registration system will link seamlessly with the Huiyang plant’s X-Ray Optimiser, and CAM and ERP systems to form the backbone of their advanced registration system, further increasing the site’s technical capability “