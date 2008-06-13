AT&S revenues on record high in 2007/2008

The Austrian PCB manufacturer reports in his Annual Report revenues of €485.7 million and earnings of €41.3 mio. in 2008 mark AT&S‘s sixth successive year of growth and the best results in the Group’s history.

Forecasts for the coming years again predict increases for the mobile telephone market, with a rise of 10% to 1.25 billion units expected in 2008. Growth will be driven primarily by new markets in Asia and Africa, and by high-end replacement business. As the company primarily serve the high-tech end of the mobile telephone market, this development is naturally to its advantage.The automotive sector too is making use of increasingly expensive, complex electronics. Years of experience in the use of HDI microvia technologies, AT&S's comprehensive wealth of knowledge, and the fact that the capacities are geared to selected technologies gives the company the best possible starting point to reinforce our already strong standing in automotive markets.With a market share of 13%, AT&S rank among the leading suppliers to the European industrial and medical segments. As technological requirements continue to become more complex, the market for 2n2 and 3n3 HDI printed circuit boards is expect to expand by some 15% (2007–2010).The second facility in Shanghai is now running at full speed, and the ramp-up of the third facility is already underway. This additional capacity (25% in 2008 and a further 10% in 2009) will permit AT&S to participate in future growth in the market for handheld products (mobile telephones, MP3 players, digital cameras, games consoles, etc.).In response to full utilisation of capacity at the existing Indian site and increased demand for standard multilayer and doublesided printed circuit boards, AT&S are constructing a second facility in India. This will improve its position in this market and create additional capacities for the industrial and automotive segments.The company is working closely with numerous international research institutions. Activities include backing research into printed circuit boards of the future at the new Christian Doppler Laboratory at the Vienna University of Technology.Vienna Stock Exchange has grown to have an international reputation. Its focus on small and midcaps is one reason for moving from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to the home stock exchange in Vienna.