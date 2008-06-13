Nokia to double staff in Romania

Nokia plans to increase staff numbers at its Romanian plant in Jucu around 1200 by the end of the year.

This again is estimated to increase significantly to around 3500 by the end of 2009, states the report. However, the Finnish mobile phone manuafacturer is not just looking for manfuacturing staff, but also new employees in finance, management and other areas.



As evertiq reported earlier, production at the plant started in February this year. The currentl level of investment is said to have reached €60 million.